Looking at the worst NFL ideas

Getty Images

This week marked the 45th anniversary of 10-cent beer night in Cleveland, an idea that ended up going very, very poorly.

So, since we’re always on the lookout for good ideas for PFT Live drafts, we co-opted the 1974 Cleveland clusterfudge and spun it to the NFL. Which were the best (worst) football ideas that went wrong?

Today, I destroyed Simms. Without question. Without debate. It’s not that his ideas for ideas gone wrong went wrong, but because mine went really right. To see what I’m talking about, check out the video.

And if it helps, consider this: There was no singing today.