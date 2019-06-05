Matt LaCosse: I haven’t earned anything yet

AP

Rob Gronkowski retired, Austin Seferian-Jenkins was released and Benjamin Watson is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, so there’s a pretty big opening at tight end for the Patriots early in the 2019 season.

Matt LaCosse is at the top of the in-house list of candidates to fill that opening. He joined the Patriots this offseason after appearing in 15 games, making five starts and catching 24 passes for 250 yards for the Broncos last year, but he said Wednesday that he knows that nothing is guaranteed in New England.

“Obviously it’s a good opportunity, but nothing’s been earned yet,” LaCosse said. “We still have a really long way to go. Everyone’s competing for the same spot. I haven’t earned anything yet. It’s kinda one of those things where you keep pedal on the metal and you kinda get what you earn here.”

Stephen Anderson, Andrew Beck and 2018 seventh-round pick Ryan Izzo are other tight ends currently on hand for the Patriots, but that list could change before the team gets to training camp this summer.