Michael Gallup more comfortable as he enters second season

Getty Images

Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley no longer are with the Cowboys. Dallas added Randall Cobb to take Beasley’s spot in the slot.

But the Cowboys are counting on Michael Gallup to fill the No. 2 receiver role opposite Amari Cooper.

Gallup, a third-round choice in 2018, caught 33 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. He was even better in the postseason, with eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in two games.

“I think he probably played his best game in the playoff game against the Rams,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He certainly has continued to improve over the course of the offseason.

“He works the right way.”

Gallup, 23, said he feels much better going into this season, knowing what to expect, than he did as a rookie.

“Not like some of those older cats, but I definitely feel way more comfortable,” Gallup said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “You’ve been in the offense for a little bit now and then you know everybody and how they work and how they move, so it’s easier for you to do what you’re supposed to do.

“When you can play free and know what you’re supposed to do, you can just go play ball.”

So, the Cowboys are expecting big things out of Gallup this season.