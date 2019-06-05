Odell Beckham: Browns’ playbook won’t be hard to pick up

AP

When Browns receiver Odell Beckham skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities, head coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t seem thrilled about it, saying that Beckham missed learning the offense. Beckham doesn’t think he’s too far behind.

Beckham said today at the Browns’ mandatory minicamp that he can learn a playbook in less than three months.

“I’ve always been a pretty smart guy as far as when it comes to the playbook. So it won’t be anything to pick up — it won’t be too hard to pick up,” Beckham said.

So why didn’t Beckham show up for voluntary work? He said he prepares his own way, and that he talked to Kitchens and told him where he’d be.

“I know my body better than anybody else, so I know what it takes to get me in top physical condition, mental, all those things. This isn’t my first rodeo. It’s not my first go-round. I know what it takes to get there,” Beckham said.

Beckham is confident he’ll get there before the games start to count.