Odell Beckham: Browns’ playbook won’t be hard to pick up

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
AP

When Browns receiver Odell Beckham skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities, head coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t seem thrilled about it, saying that Beckham missed learning the offense. Beckham doesn’t think he’s too far behind.

Beckham said today at the Browns’ mandatory minicamp that he can learn a playbook in less than three months.

“I’ve always been a pretty smart guy as far as when it comes to the playbook. So it won’t be anything to pick up — it won’t be too hard to pick up,” Beckham said.

So why didn’t Beckham show up for voluntary work? He said he prepares his own way, and that he talked to Kitchens and told him where he’d be.

“I know my body better than anybody else, so I know what it takes to get me in top physical condition, mental, all those things. This isn’t my first rodeo. It’s not my first go-round. I know what it takes to get there,” Beckham said.

Beckham is confident he’ll get there before the games start to count.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Odell Beckham: Browns’ playbook won’t be hard to pick up

  6. It’s not just the playbook. It’s getting timing down and learning things to better work with your teammates.

  7. Hey, he did it his way in NY too. As long as he’s ready to go in September, who cares– except for the bashers who root for everyone to fail.

  9. Guys, who needs a playbook? No playbook ever taught Odell how to attack a kickers net, psh.

  10. The Browns are either going to be an incredibly awful tire fire or they’ll make the playoffs bringing the Jets one step closer to the longest active playoff streak. It’s a win-win.

  11. PLAYBOOK! Did you say PLAYBOOK? I don’t need a stinking playbook! I’m OBJ! And I am a Genius! PLAYBOOK! OMG cuz Ima OBJ!

  12. I don’t think his personal training is working very well. The former Giants’ star wide receiver has missed 21 games in what has been a record-setting five-year career. Missing 21 of a possible 80 games is quite a bit of time.

    That said, I’m sure glad he’s no longer in the NFC East. Guy is a monster when he’s healthy and his head is right.

  13. It probably goes right by him that his ‘confident’ mouth just insulted the team. I doubt that was his intention (he wasnt thinking enough to have an intention) but gee think about what he just said.

  14. Is he a clown? Yes. But is he wrong about this statement? Absolutely not. The guy is annoying and a prima donna, but he is also one of the best route runners in the league and right there with Hopkins as the best pass catchers in the league. His job will be to run the routes and catch the passes. Anyone who thinks he can’t do that has not been watching. It’s not like he is expected to pick up alot of blocking assignments

  15. Always good to read things like timing and team chemistry on paper. Just like browns fans have crowned themselves champs by the roster they see on paper. lol

  16. If they wanted all OTAs to be mandatory they should have made it that way. It was collectively bargained. Don’t see the big deal in no showing until it’s mandatory. No one will talk about this once the season starts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!