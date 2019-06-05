Panthers signing CB Javien Elliott

Getty Images

The Panthers have added another former Buccaneer to their defense.

It won’t result in as big a headline as the signing of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing cornerback Javien Elliott to the 90-man roster.

Elliott signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played in six games as a rookie before appearing in 15 games in each of the last two seasons. Elliott was on the field for 351 defensive snaps last season and finished the year with 24 tackles and an interception.

That interception came in a game against the Panthers, which wasn’t enough for the Buccaneers to tender Elliott as a restricted free agent this offseason but may have helped him land a job in Carolina.