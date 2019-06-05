Raiders officially announce Winnipeg preseason game against Packers

Getty Images

The Raiders and Packers are heading to Winnipeg this summer.

A report on Tuesday indicated that the details had been finalized for an August 22 preseason game between the two teams at the city’s IG Field and the Raiders made an official announcement on Wednesday.

It will be the first Canadian game for the Raiders. The Packers played the Bills in Toronto in August 1997.

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers to IG Field this summer,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller said in a statement. “We look forward to NFL and CFL fans alike joining us this August for this special sporting event at IG Field as we showcase our great stadium and the city’s passion for the sport of football.”

The Raiders will play the Bears in London during the regular season and the team notes they’ll be the first team in NFL history to play games in three different countries in one year.