Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t gotten a good look at Marquise Brown on the field yet, but they have his name on the dotted line.

The team announced that their first-round pick had agreed to his four-year rookie deal.

Brown’s still recovering from foot surgery in February, but the Ravens have high hopes for him being a big part of their passing game this season.

His deal leaves third-rounder Miles Boykin as the only unsigned draft pick in Baltimore.