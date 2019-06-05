Reggie Bush, Marques Colston to enter Saints’ Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Saints announced their Hall of Fame inductees for 2019, with running back Reggie Bush and receiver Marques Colston the inductees this year.

The team also will honor former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco with the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for her contributions to the organization.

Bush, the second overall pick in 2006, played five seasons in New Orleans. He appeared in 60 games and recorded 4,982 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns with the Saints.

Bush carried 524 times for 2,090 yards with 17 touchdowns. He also caught 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Saints drafted Colston in the seventh round in 2006.

He played in 146 career games for the Saints, with 106 starts, and made 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns. Colston is ranked first in team history in catches, receiving yardage, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns (72) and tied for first with 28 100-yard receiving performances.

All 72 of Colston’s touchdown catches were thrown by Drew Brees, making the duo the sixth-most prolific all-time in scoring pass plays.

Three seasons after the end of his playing career, Colston is ranked 45th all-time in NFL history in receptions, 52nd in receiving yardage and is tied for 39th in receiving touchdowns.