Report: Trent Williams wants out of Washington over medical situation

Getty Images

When Washington tackle Trent Williams skipped mandatory minicamp, we wondered whether it was about more than just wanting a new contract. It was.

Williams told teammates he wants to be traded or released because he’s upset with how the team handled his recent medical situation, Jason La Canfora of CBS reports.

A couple months ago, news broke that Williams had a benign tumor or growth removed from his head. Not a lot has been reported about exactly what happened, but Williams is apparently not satisfied that he got adequate medical care from the team. Williams has also had knee, thumb, and rib injuries.

Williams is a Pro Bowl left tackle who has two more years on his contract, so there would surely be teams interested in his services if Washington were to meet his trade demand. But given that Washington just spent a first-round draft pick on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, they’d likely prefer to have a good left tackle to put in front of him. So Washington will probably try to make nice with Williams, and hope he’s amenable to coming back at some point before the season starts.