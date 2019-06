Getty Images

The Saints are looking at cornerbacks, plural, today.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints are bringing veteran cornerback Coty Sensabaugh in for a visit today.

Sensabaugh started 10 games for the Steelers last year. A former fourth-round pick of the Titans, he has also spent time with the Rams and Giants.

The Saints are also bringing Kayvon Webster in for a visit today as well, as they look for some secondary depth.