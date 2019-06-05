Sam Farmer wins McCann Award for distinguished coverage of pro football

Los Angeles Times

Longtime Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer has been named as the 2019 recipient of the Dick McCann Award from the Pro Football Writers Association.

The award is named for the first director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is presented during Hall of Fame weekend. Farmer will be honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton and will receive the award during the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony the following day.

Farmer has been covering the NFL for 25 years, and particularly distinguished himself by covering the NFL during its long absence from Los Angeles, when he did not let the absence of a team in his market keep him from consistently producing some of the top journalism surrounding the league. Prior to joining the Los Angeles Times staff, Farmer was an Oakland Raiders beat reporter for the San Jose Mercury News.

The McCann Award is considered perhaps the most prestigious honor that can be bestowed on an NFL journalist. PFT’s Charean Williams won the award last year.