Shaq Lawson preparing for “do or die” season

Getty Images

First-round picks who don’t get their fifth-year options picked up respond in different ways.

Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson said this week that he’s taking no extra motivation from the team’s decision to pass on the option. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is taking the opposite view.

Lawson said this week that he is using the Bills’ call on 2020 as fuel for his preparations for the year to come.

“No, I ain’t concerned. It’s motivation. I know what time it is. It’s do or die,” Lawson said, via the Buffalo News. “I’ve been through a situation like this before. It’s just a small step. Me, I’m just gonna go out there and ball this year and see where everything falls.”

Lawson has produced 76 tackles, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles while missing 13 games over his first three seasons. More production and less time on the sideline would be good places to start avoiding the death side of his predicament.