Terrelle Pryor says he’s healthy, in “right spot” with Jaguars

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor’s decision to move from quarterback to wide receiver looked like a smart one when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards as a member of the Browns in 2016, but the last two years have not seen him build on that success.

Pryor bounced between three teams while catching 36 passes and surfaced in Jacksonville this month in a bid to make the Jaguars. Pryor said he was waiting for the “right spot” to present itself in free agency and that he’s finally feeling healthy after the 2017 ankle injury that marred his only season in Washington.

“The problem for me the past two years was really my foot,” Pryor said, via the team’s website. “After I tore my ankle two years ago, it was just so hard stopping and starting. Finally, it’s to the point where I have no pain and feel no stoppage on my ankle. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to come back and be able to have my foot exactly how I feel. It feels good. I’m happy about that.”

Part of the reason why Pryor thinks Jacksonville is the right spot is the presence of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who worked with Pryor in both Oakland and Cleveland. Pryor said that the familiarity “helps a lot” in feeling comfortable and he’ll try to acclimate himself as much as possible before the offseason program wraps up next week.