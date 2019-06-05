Tony Dungy: 18-game season would be a mistake

Getty Images

Count Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy as one who does not want to see the NFL expand its regular season to 18 games.

Dungy appeared this morning on PFT Live and said the idea of an 18-game schedule, which is being bandied about as the NFL and the players’ union discuss a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is a bad one.

“I think it would be a mistake,” Dungy said. “I think one of the things that’s great about the NFL now is every game matters. You’ve got these tight races, 16 games is a lot. You want to get into the playoffs, you want people to be ready to play meaningful games in January. I’m watching the NBA playoffs now and you see the effects of this long season. Kawhi Leonard limping up and down the floor, Kevin Durant out, Klay Thompson may be out, that’s not what people want to see in the playoffs. We’d get some of the same thing if you add more games. I don’t think it’d be good for the players. I don’t think it’d be good for the product.”

Dungy said that if the owners and the players ever do agree to expand the regular season, it will be “the greed factor” overruling what’s best for the quality of play.