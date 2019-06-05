Vic Fangio invokes John Madden to explain Denver’s running back situation

Getty Images

Hall of Fame coach John Madden had a simple yet brilliant approach to football. Broncos coach Vic Fangio quoted the ever-quotable Madden on Wednesday regarding Denver’s tailback situation.

Asked whether Fangio prefers a bell-cow back or a committee approach, the rookie head coach was blunt: “Both.”

“To me, that’s whatever your team is,” Fangio said. “John Madden used to say, ‘If you’ve got more than two running backs, that means you don’t have one you like.’ It’s kind of been common now for teams to have different style backs and playing multiple backs. Again, I think that’s whatever fits you or fits your team.”

Philip Lindsay fit the Broncos well in 2018, rising from undrafted committee member to Pro Bowler. This year, the candidates for reps are Lindsay, Devontae Booker, Royce Freeman, Devontae Johnson, and Khalfani Muhammad. Some won’t make the roster; those who do will be competing for opportunities to carry or catch the ball.