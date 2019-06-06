Aaron Rodgers: I’d like to throw to Davante Adams more this season

Getty Images

The Packers have a new head coach and a new offensive system, but a couple of key things about their offense have not changed this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers is still their quarterback and Davante Adams is still their top wide receiver. Adams had 169 passes thrown his way last season, which was good for second in the league behind Julio Jones but Rodgers revealed this week that it was not good enough for him.

“I’d like to throw to Davante more,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “He’s that open. We’ve got to keep finding ways to get him the ball.”

Rodgers acknowledges the need for “complementary pieces” in the passing game with tight end Jimmy Graham and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling noted as options for that role, but makes it clear that he plans to look to Adams more than anyone else once the season gets underway.