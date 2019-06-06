Alex Mack on rookie OL: Good attitudes, but need to see them with pads on

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said that he’s been impressed with first-round picks Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary during the offseason program and is excited about what their additions will mean for the team’s offensive line.

Ryan said both rookies have come in with the right attitudes and the team’s center agrees with Ryan’s assessment on that front. Alex Mack said it is going to be tough to pass judgment on anything else about them until it’s time to start hitting, though.

“We need to see the pads on first,” Mack said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’ve got the right attitude. They are here, ready to work and eager to learn. That is one of the most important things you can have.”

The Falcons added four experienced offensive linemen as well, which may leave Mack and left tackle Jake Matthews as the only holdovers up front from last season. Mack said that the last few weeks of work have been “useful” for getting players on the same page, but any real sense of how much they’ve improved will have to wait a little while longer.