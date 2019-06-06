Browns sign T Ka’John Armstrong

Getty Images

The Browns added a tackle to the roster a day after they waived former starter Desmond Harrison.

The team announced the signing of Ka’John Armstrong to their 90-man roster.

Armstrong took part in practices with the Browns at this week’s minicamp on a tryout basis. He went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in April.

Armstrong made 43 appearances and 12 starts while in school. The 2017 squad set a school record for offensive yards with Armstrong helping to do the blocking.

The Browns are expected to have Greg Robinson at left tackle and Chris Hubbard at right tackle this season. Kendall Lamm and Brad Seaton join Armstrong as backup options.