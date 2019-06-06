Cardinals waive Andrew Lauderdale to make room for Desmond Harrison

Getty Images

The Cardinals officially announced the addition of tackle Desmond Harrison on Thursday afternoon along with the move they made to open space on their 90-man roster.

They have waived tackle Andrew Lauderdale.

Lauderdale signed with the Cardinals in April after playing for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. He’s also spent time with the Saints, 49ers and Bills since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Harrison was waived by the Browns on Wednesday. The Cardinals have the top priority for waiver claims by virtue of having the worst record last year and they’ve used it to acquire safety D.J. Swearinger, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and linebacker Tanner Vallejo in addition to Harrison.