Carson Wentz says extension “means the world to me”

AP

Carson Wentz will hold a news conference Monday at the NovaCare Complex auditorium to address his four-year contract extension. But the Eagles quarterback didn’t wait to express his excitement at the deal announced by the team Thursday evening.

Wentz posted a 58-second video on his Twitter account.

“What’s up Eagles Nation?!” Wentz said. “I can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of his great city for this many more years. It means the world to me. From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special here and to be cemented here for this much longer means the world to me. I want to thank my good Lord and savior Jesus Christ first and foremost for just giving this opportunity and these blessings. I want to thank my wife. She’s been my rock. She’s been my biggest supporter throughout all of this. My friends, my family as well. I want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, coach [Doug] Pederson, the entire organization, all of my teammates for supporting me. It’s going to be a fun ride. By no means is the work done. We’re just getting started. This year is going to be special, and I look forward to seeing you guys on Sundays at The Linc this fall. Thanks again. God bless. And go Eagles!”