Chase Winovich: I’m a rookie, so I’ll shut my mouth and try to make the team

AP

Playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, defensive end Chase Winovich was known for brash comments. Now that he’s a rookie playing for Bill Belichick in New England, he’s taking a more tight-lipped approach.

But Winovich says that’s less about following Belichick’s lead than about realizing that rookies need to know their place.

“I don’t know if it’s so much the Patriots,” Winovich told USA Today. “I’m a rookie. Being vocal, especially in the media, being a blinking light, is not what I aim to be right now. My goal is to make the 53-man roster and contribute to this team in a positive way.”

Winovich isn’t planning to let the NFL completely silence him, but he does realize that there are others in the locker room who have more of a place to be vocal.

“I wouldn’t say ‘put a lid on it,’ but you have to be a little more strategic,” Winovich said. “Turn the dial back a little bit. It’s just a matter of playing football now. This is professional. This isn’t college anymore. And I’m a rookie.”

That’s just the kind of talk Belichick will appreciate hearing.