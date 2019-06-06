Demarcus Lawrence looks forward to making rich quarterbacks “humble”

Getty Images

Carson Wentz of the Eagles became the latest quarterback to strike it rich with a big-money, long-term deal. And Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has a message for Wentz and all other quarterbacks getting big-money, long-term deals.

“The richer they get, the better it feels when we humble they a**,” Lawrence tweeted.

The Cowboys have beaten Wentz in three of five games played when he started for Philadelphia. Dallas swept Wentz in 2018. Wentz otherwise has a 21-14 as a starting quarterback.

Lawrence also may have been referring to other rich quarterbacks. Last year, Dallas beat currently highest-paid quarterback Russell Wilson in the playoffs, and the Cowboys toppled $30 million man Matt Ryan in the regular season. Dallas likewise shut down Drew Brees of the Saints, who continues to be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game.