Desmond Harrison heading to Cardinals

Getty Images

The Browns waived offensive tackle Desmond Harrison yesterday, and technically he can’t join his new team until the league’s waiver wire officially clears this afternoon. But unofficially, he’s an Arizona Cardinal.

The Cardinals will put in a waiver claim for Harrison, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. During the offseason the waiver order is the same as the draft order, meaning the Cardinals have the top waiver priority. If they’re putting in a claim for Harrison or anyone else, it doesn’t matter if another team wants him or not. He’s going to Arizona.

In fact, according to the report, Harrison has already gone to the airport to fly to Arizona. He’ll be ready to get to work immediately.

The 25-year-old Harrison entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie last year, and Browns coach Hue Jackson made the surprising decision to make Harrison the starting left tackle for the first half of the season. As soon as Jackson was fired midseason, Harrison was benched and didn’t play another down.

Harrison has undeniable athletic talent but has never been able to put it all together as he bounced around from Contra Costa College to Texas to West Georgia before joining the Browns last year. The Cardinals believe he’s at least worth a look in training camp, and they’ll see whether he can again earn a starting job.