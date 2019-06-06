DeVante Parker: I can play, I just have to stay healthy

AP

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been a man of two seasons since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft.

In the offseason, Parker is the subject of gushing quotes and rosy projections as a result of the work he’s doing on the practice field. Come the regular season, though, Parker hasn’t drawn the same rave reviews and some were surprised that the Dolphins brought him back for a fifth season.

Time will tell if things work out differently come the fall, but Parker’s spring work has fallen into line. On Wednesday, Parker said at a press conference the only reason that hasn’t translated to better results in the past is because he’s had issues “staying healthy.”

“I know my ability and know what I can do when I’m healthy and what I can bring to the table,” Parker said.

Parker hasn’t brought much to the table through his first four seasons, but perhaps a new staff, new quarterback and new contract will make for better results.