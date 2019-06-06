Giants need defensive rookies “further ahead” than in past years

AP

The Giants have said their plan for the start of the 2019 season is to have Eli Manning at quarterback while sixth overall pick Daniel Jones bides his time on the sideline, but they aren’t taking that approach with other rookies.

After picking Jones, the Giants selected five defensive players in a row and the plan is for those players to see the field sooner rather than later. The Giants said farewell to five starters after trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Eli Apple during the 2018 season, which defensive coordinator James Bettcher said will put pressure on the youngsters to grow up quickly.

“When they come out of this phase of the season, they need to be further ahead than maybe a year ago or at other places that I have been,” Bettcher said, via NJ.com.

Rookies like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, cornerback Deandre Baker and linebacker Oshane Ximenes will be joined by 2018 picks like cornerback Sam Beal, defensive end B.J. Hill and linebacker Lorenzo Carter on a defense that the Giants need to mature quickly if they’re going to avoid another losing season.