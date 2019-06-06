Greedy Williams in a “humble stage” as offseason workouts end

AP

Cornerback Greedy Williams had to wait a bit longer than expected to hear his name called in the draft, but he didn’t wait long to share a confident prediction for the Browns’ 2019 season once he did come off the board.

Williams said the Browns are headed to the Super Bowl, which led head coach Freddie Kitchens to tell him that the team is “not in the prediction business.”

Williams has steered clear of predictions since then and turned his focus to acclimating himself to the team’s defense. That process left him in a “humble stage” as the offseason program ended with this week’s minicamp.

“When you let a guy catch the ball on you a couple times it’s kind of frustrating,” Williams said, via Cleveland.com. “It’s kind of like I’m letting my defense down. So I was just fighting myself with it. Just come in and fix it, you know, and try to be better the next day.”

Williams has been working with the first team and seems set for a sizable role right off the bat as long as things don’t go sideways for him in training camp.