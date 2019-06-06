Jason Myers happy to be back with Seahawks

AP

Even though they cut him in training camp last season, kicker Jason Myers is happy to be back with the Seattle Seahawks.

“It feels the same. I was very comfortable with everybody last year. Big part of the reason why I came back,” Myers said. “Everything kind of felt like I never left in a way so just kind of building off what we did last year.”

Myers was beat out for Seattle’s kicking job a season ago by veteran Sebastian Janikowski. Special teams Brian Schneider said they kept a tally of all kicks made by the two throughout the offseason and Janikowski had won the battle, which among other considerations gave him the job last season.

The decision turned out pretty well for Myers though as he landed with the New York Jets and ended up as the AFC representative in the Pro Bowl.

“A fresh start, kind of. What I went through two years ago, I took it as more of a learning experience than trying to get down on myself for getting let go in Jacksonville,” Myers said. “I took that as a positive and I knew I was hitting the ball well out here last year and it kept clicking back there in New York.”

Myers was 33-of-36 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points for the Jets last season. However, the Jets elected not to retain Myers in free agency. With Janikowski heading toward retirement after his one year with the Seahawks, Myers knew the chance existed for him to head back to Seattle.

“I definitely had my eye on Seattle the whole time and for them to call us it was a perfect fit,” Myers said.

“I’m really big on the guys that I work with and the coaches. I kept in great contact with (Michael) Dickson, (Brian) Schneider and (Larry) Izzo so that helped. Closer to home, I’m from San Diego so staying on the West Coast. It’s beautiful up here. I love the organization and the fan base and it’s really second to none up here.”