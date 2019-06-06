John Harbaugh “not worried” about Gerald McCoy opting for Carolina

Getty Images

The Ravens were one of three teams to host defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on visits after he was released by the Buccaneers, but they weren’t the team that landed his signature on a contract.

McCoy opted to sign with the Panthers this week, leaving the Ravens to look elsewhere for any defensive line needs. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that he won’t be spending time lamenting McCoy’s choice.

“He’s a good player,” Harbaugh said, via Luke Jones of WNST. “We went after him, tried to get him and he didn’t want to be here. He wanted to be somewhere else. I’ll move on and forget about him until we play him. And I don’t think we play Carolina, do we? So, I’m not worried about him.”

Chris Wormley, Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Patrick Ricard, Willie Henry, Zach Sieler and fifth-round pick Daylon Mack are part of the defensive line group in Baltimore.