John Harbaugh “not worried” about Gerald McCoy opting for Carolina

The Ravens were one of three teams to host defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on visits after he was released by the Buccaneers, but they weren’t the team that landed his signature on a contract.

McCoy opted to sign with the Panthers this week, leaving the Ravens to look elsewhere for any defensive line needs. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that he won’t be spending time lamenting McCoy’s choice.

“He’s a good player,” Harbaugh said, via Luke Jones of WNST. “We went after him, tried to get him and he didn’t want to be here. He wanted to be somewhere else. I’ll move on and forget about him until we play him. And I don’t think we play Carolina, do we? So, I’m not worried about him.”

Chris Wormley, Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Patrick Ricard, Willie Henry, Zach Sieler and fifth-round pick Daylon Mack are part of the defensive line group in Baltimore.

8 responses to “John Harbaugh “not worried” about Gerald McCoy opting for Carolina

  2. Good answer coach! His presence in the rotation would have stunted another up and coming player’s growth by taking their snaps. I think it is for the Best!
    I am excited to see the what the young players can do. I have a feeling that Zach Sieler will take a big step forward this year. Willie Henry, if he stays healthy, will bring pressure from the middle. I never worry about the Ravens D-line. The coaches always find ways to plug players in and develop talent. Go Ravens, Best team in the NFL!

  3. He sounds wounded in the buttocks a bit here. LOL!

    The Ravens have never quite fully realized that they’re a Mickey Mouse franchise with an Arena League logo and uniform.

    They’re one step removed from the Jets.

  4. krabballs says:
    June 6, 2019 at 3:40 pm
    Ravens have plenty on the D Line. McCoy was a luxury.

    Your team blows, is rebuilding, has no WRs, an old oline, defensvive players that got old and left and you brought in more old dudes on D.

    Rinse and repeat.

    Nice franchise QB, too. Tim Tebow Part 2. Enjoy!

  5. “And I don’t think we play Carolina, do we? So, I’m not worried about him.”

    Nice. Sometimes I want to punch a Harbaugh, but sometimes I like them.
    Today I like John Harbaugh.

    McCoy’s contract is SO incentive-laden I’m not sure if I respect him betting on himself (which conceptually I love but historically I assume has more failure than success stories) or if he knows he’s lost a step but wants to save face.

  6. Yeah, I get it. It’s for the best. I mean, the guy VOLUNTARILY agreed to be on the same team with Cam Newton. The only reason to worry about him is if you intend to have an intervention, which, you know, would maybe be a good thing to do.

    Not the best team but one of the better RUN teams in the NFL where you have clown shows, divas and ownership interference

