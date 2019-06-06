Josh Allen unlikely to practice at Jaguars minicamp

AP

It looks like Jaguars first-round pick Josh Allen will wait until training camp to do his next on-field work.

Allen has been out of practice since suffering a knee contusion early in the organized team activity phase of the offseason program and head coach Doug Marrone said it is unlikely that the pass rusher will be practicing during next week’s mandatory minicamp.

“I’ll probably just as safety hold him until he’s ready for camp,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “Technically he could be ready to go next week.”

Marrone said fifth-round running back Ryquell Armstead has a hamstring injury and will also be an observer at the minicamp. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and most others who have been absent from voluntary work are expected to be there. Linebacker Telvin Smith is the exception as he’s said he won’t be playing in 2019.