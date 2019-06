Getty Images

The Houston Texans signed third-round draft pick Kahale Warring to his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Warring posted a photo of himself signing the deal to his instagram stories feed.

The former San Diego State tight end is the last of Houston’s seven-man draft class to sign.

Warring caught 51 passes for 637 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons on the field for the Aztecs. Houston selected him with the 86th overall pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.