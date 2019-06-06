Kellen Winslow jury asks to re-hear alleged rape victim’s testimony

AP

The jury that is determining the legal fate of former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has made a request: The jury asked to hear the testimony of one of the three women who accuse Winslow of rape.

Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the jury wanted a refresher as to the testimony of Jane Doe No. 4, who claims that Winslow raped her in 2003, when he was 19 and she was 17. The jury also wanted to hear again the testimony of Jane Doe No. 4’s best friend.

The court reporter proceeded to read the testimony, which surely will be a tedious process as the court reporter moves from question to answer to question to answer through multiple hours of testimony.

The jury is considering 12 counts against Winslow based on five total victims. Logic would suggest that they are working their way through the victims and counts in chronological order. Logic, however, often doesn’t apply to the meanderings of 12 people who are trying to take a mountain of evidence and distill it to a string of specific conclusions.