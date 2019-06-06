Kliff Kingsbury hopes Larry Fitzgerald sticks around a few more years

Getty Images

The last few years have seen wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald take his time before committing to playing another year for the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes that dance continues for a little while longer.

Kingsbury is installing a new offense to go with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and he said on Wednesday that he hopes Fitzgerald is a “security blanket” for Murray once the regular season arrives. He also hopes that playing that role is appealing enough to convince the wideout to continue putting off retirement.

“I’m hoping he enjoys the process and enjoys what the offense turns into and how we’re playing and it gives him a reason to stick around a few more years,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “He practices and plays like he’s trying to make the team.”

Fitzgerald said he’s taking things one day at a time, but admitted to feeling “reinvigorated” this offseason and said Murray’s intelligence “pops out” when the team is practicing. Those are good signs for the chances of an extended stay on the roster, but any official word probably won’t come until the calendar flips to 2020.