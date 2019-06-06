Landry Jones to participate in XFL workout

Getty Images

Longtime NFL backup quarterback Landry Jones may play his next game in the XFL.

The XFL announced today that Jones will be one of the participants in its “summer showcase” workout tomorrow. As PFT previously explained, the XFL is doing Combine-style workouts in each of its eight cities to try to identify the best available players.

Jones’s workout is in Dallas, and although that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play for the Dallas XFL team, it seems highly likely that he will, given that he previously played for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, and Stoops is now the coach of the Dallas XFL franchise.

The 30-year-old Jones spent five seasons as Ben Roethlisberger‘s backup with the Steelers before being released last September. He spent less than a month with the Jaguars during the 2018 season, but did not play. He then spent two months with the Raiders this offseason. After the Raiders cut him he may have concluded that his best chance of earning a living playing football in the year ahead is to do it in the XFL.