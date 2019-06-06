Lions sign Jermaine Kearse

Getty Images

The Lions added some veteran depth at receiver, who should be familiar with their new offense.

The team announced the signing of wideout Jermaine Kearse, who had worked out for them a few weeks ago.

Kearse caught 37 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown last year for the Jets, though he had a solid season for them in 2017.

Coming to Detroit reunites him with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who he played for in Seattle.

The Lions needed some more help there, as they didn’t have much beyond Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Danny Amendola.