Lions waive Jordan Smallwood

Getty Images

The Lions waived receiver Jordan Smallwood on Thursday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

The move was necessary to make room for the signing of receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Smallwood, 24, has never played a regular-season game.

He originally signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. Kansas City waived him out of the preseason.

Smallwood signed a futures contract with San Francisco, but the 49ers waived him in April. Detroit signed him May 12 after he had a tryout at the Lions’ rookie minicamp.

He had 18 catches for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns while at Oklahoma.