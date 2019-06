Getty Images

When 49ers linebackers NaVorro Bowman retired, Bowman said he believes he and former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis were the best teammates to play the position.

So that got us to thinking, which at times may be a bad thing. Who were the best teammates of all time to play the same position?

Simms was ready to dominate, but he quickly was dominated. Again.

For the full selections and analysis, check out the video. Then, add some of your own suggestions.