Melvin Gordon says he’ll be at minicamp with contract talks reportedly underway

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said this week that he expects running back Melvin Gordon to be at next week’s mandatory minicamp and Gordon confirmed his plans on Thursday.

Gordon told Wendi Nix of ESPN that he’ll join Lynn and the rest of the team at the three-day camp. Gordon did not join the team for the voluntary portions of the offseason program.

Gordon’s absence came as he is heading into the final year of the deal he signed after being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. Gordon is set to make $5.6 million this season. Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports that negotiations on a new deal have started between the team and Gordon’s camp.

Gordon ran 175 times for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season. It was the second time in three years that he ran for 10 touchdowns and he added four more scores as a receiver.