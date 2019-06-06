Morgan Moses on Trent Williams: “It’s about time someone like that stands up”

Getty Images

Players typically stick up for fellow players in disputes with teams and Morgan Moses is no exception when it comes to teammate Trent Williams.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Moses expressed support for Williams, who is absent from Washington’s mandatory mini-camp due to anger at the franchise over medical treatment. Williams had a tumor/growth on his head that was removed earlier this offseason.

“It’s about time someone like that stands up,” Moses said. “It’s not just a situation here; it happens throughout the league. To have one of our peers like Trent to stand up like that means a lot. His scare is one you never want to have, but you’ve got to take care of yourself.”

The disagreement with the franchise has left Williams reportedly wanting out of Washington. A new contract is also thought to be part of Williams’ desires as well.

“We have been talking to Trent a little bit here and there,” head coach Jay Gruden said in regards to Williams’ absence. “He is not here [at practice], you are right. As far as holding out for whatever reasons, that is between Trent and Eric [Schaffer] and Bruce [Allen]. Hopefully, we’ll get it all situated soon and get him back here.”

Williams hasn’t commented on the matter so it’s difficult to guess the full extent of his stance and all the reasons he’s staying away from a mandatory mini-camp, which could bring close to $90,000 in fines from the team.