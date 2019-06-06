Nate Solder not sure he’ll be ready to go at start of camp

Getty Images

When Giants left tackle Nate Solder had ankle surgery earlier in the offseason, word was that he’d be ready to return to action when the team gets to training camp this summer.

Solder provided an update on his recovery as the Giants wrapped up a three-day minicamp on Thursday. He said things have been going well in his rehab, but wasn’t willing to say he’ll definitely be ready to go when camp opens up.

“Am I 100 percent sure?” Solder said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Are you 100 percent sure you’ll be there? It’s hard to say. I’m on a great path right now and I’m taking it day by day.”

The Giants offensive line played its best football in the final weeks of the 2018 season. Having Solder at full strength would be a good way to ensure things pick up where they left off.