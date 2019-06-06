Odell Beckham on Baker Mayfield’s arm: Wow! This is different

AP

Odell Beckham Jr. admits he’s still catching up after missing most of the Browns’ offseason program.

“I’m still getting there,’’ Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “You know, I feel good just to be back out here. It’s what you dreamed all your life in a new place, new environment, so just catching on, catching up with teammates and make sure I get back to where I know I can be at.”

One of the things Beckham is figuring out is Baker Mayfield‘s arm strength. Beckham has complained he didn’t have enough chances for long balls with the Giants. It appears he will get that chance with the Browns.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed, because he has an arm,’’ Beckham said of Mayfield. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like, ‘Wow! This is completely different.’ It just takes time. Like I said, we play in September, so it’s a good thing.’’

Beckham said he has kept up with the offensive installation on his tablet. Now, he just has to catch up.