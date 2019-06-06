Patriots long snapper gets promotion from Navy

Getty Images

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona got a promotion Thursday, from his first team.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Cardona was promoted by the Navy from lieutenant junior grade to lieutenant.

The promotion took place during an event at Gillette Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always admired Cardona’s work, given his own history with the service academy. Belichick’s father coached at the Naval Academy for 33 years.

Cardona has balanced his service commitment with his work with the team, ever since the Patriots drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He and Roger Staubach are the only Naval Academy graduates to win multiple Super Bowls.