Patriots receive their Super Bowl LIII rings

New England Patriots via Twitter

The Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl LIII championship Thursday night, receiving their rings during a party at owner Robert Kraft’s house in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The team posted photos and a videos on its website.

Brian Flores, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan and Trey Flowers were among those who returned, joining Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman and the other mainstays. It appeared Josh Gordon was there, too.

Gronkowski is shown in one photo, holding up the Lombardi Trophy and pointing to the spot on the sterling silver football where he left a baseball dent during an appearance at a Red Sox game this spring.

This marks the team’s third Super Bowl title in five years and its sixth overall.

Jostens made the Super Bowl LIII rings, the largest Super Bowl ring ever made, according to a team release. The 10-karat gold rings have 38 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo atop the ring with an additional diamond set in the star. Those 39 diamonds represent New England’s record 37 playoff victories, as well as the Patriots becoming the second team in history with six Lombardi Trophies.

The logo rests atop six Lombardi Trophies, set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond. The trophies on the ring top are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds, which represent the number of practices in the 2018 season, underscoring the team’s “focus on preparation.”

The interior of the ring features Robert Kraft’s quote, “WE ARE ALL PATRIOTS” above his signature and the date he first uttered those words.