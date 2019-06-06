Phillip Lindsay ready to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

When Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay had surgery on his injured wrist late last year, the numbers attached to his recovery must have semeed like abstract concepts.

Now that they’re real, and his time is almost up, he’s getting a little antsy.

“The surgeon told me [it would take a few months to recover],” Lindsay said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “But when you hear it, it’s ‘OK, OK,’ but when you have to go through it and now it’s like four months in, you’re like, ‘Man, now it’s going to be six months.’ It’s a long process, but it’s worth it. …

“It’s your livelihood, you’ve got to be OK and they want to put me in the best position to make plays.”

If that means sitting out OTAs (he’s been working on the side with the strength and conditioning staff), so be it. Coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay should be fully cleared and ready to go by training camp.

The second-year running back was one of last year’s feel-good stories, a Denver native who once participated in the team’s youth program, the undrafted rookie went on to lead the team with 1,037 rushing yards last year.

Lindsay probably feels reasonably anxious — anyone who comes through the way he did doesn’t want to take any time off for fear he might not get a job back — but he’s also important enough to the Broncos plans now that they want to make sure he’s 100 percent when it matters most.