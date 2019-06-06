Raiders find Vontaze Burfict a “huge help” in teaching defense

AP

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was the loudest voice in favor of bringing linebacker Vontaze Burfict to the Raiders this offseason and he believes Burfict will “resurrect his career” in Oakland.

Proof of that will have to wait until September, but Burfict’s presence is paying off in one way already. He played for Guenther in Cincinnati and has been using that experience to aid teammates as they learn a defense that the linebacker calls “kind of complicated.”

“It helps a lot having a guy that is extremely familiar with the scheme for the most part of his career,” linebacker Tahir Whitehead said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Six years he was in the system. Being in the system for that length of time, you know the nuances of the defense and all of the checks, all of the calls and just having Vontaze has definitely been a huge help.”

Guenther said last year’s defense was lacking “a quarterback that you’ve coached in there so you can get in and out of calls at the line of scrimmage.” He believes Burfict can fill that role, although he’ll need to be on the field more often — 36 missed games over the last five years — in order for it to make a real difference.