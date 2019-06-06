Ronald Darby expects to be working on field at start of training camp

Getty Images

After Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby re-signed with the team in March, he said he needs to have a healthy season after missing 15 games over the last two years.

The last chunk of missed time came after Darby tore his ACL in Week 10 of the 2018 season and the first step toward a healthy 2019 will be getting cleared to return to football activities. Darby has not reached that point yet, but said on Wednesday that he expects to be there once the Eagles get to camp this summer.

“I’m going to be doing stuff in training camp,” Darby said, via Philly.com.

Darby said he’s running at close to the same speed he was at before the injury and feels his flexibility and strength coming back as well. All of that bodes well for his plans of being on the field in a couple of month and for his chances at realizing his hope of staying there all year long.