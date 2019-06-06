Sony Michel not participating in Patriots’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel is not participating in the team’s mandatory minicamp.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Michel has not been spotted on the field during any of the minicamp or in the last couple of weeks of Organized Team Activities.

As noted by Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, concerns about the health of Michel’s knee have been raised since before the Patriots drafted him. It’s unclear whether Michel had a setback, or whether the Patriots just want to rest him now so he’ll be ready to go in September.

The Patriots chose Michel in the first round of last year’s draft, and he had a solid rookie season, with 209 carries for 931 yards, plus another 336 rushing yards in the postseason.