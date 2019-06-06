Third-round pick Terry McLaurin signs with Washington

Getty Images

Washington took 10 players in this year’s draft and all of them are now under contract.

Third-round pick Terry McLaurin became the final player to agree to his rookie deal. It will be a four-year pact for the former Ohio State wide receiver.

McLaurin caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus. Those 11 scores helped push quarterback Dwayne Haskins into the first round of this year’s draft and they’ll try to keep their connection as teammates in Washington.

McLaurin also earned strong marks for his special teams work and should play a role on that front early in his NFL career.

McLaurin was one of two wideouts drafted by Washington in April. They also took Kelvin Harmon in the sixth round and the duo joins the likes of Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and Cam Sims in the receiver group.