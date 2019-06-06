Tom Brady: “Unfortunate” what happened with “Tom Terrific”

AP

Tom Brady‘s attempt to trademark the name “Tom Terrific” drew some ire from fans and former teammates of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver and Brady shared some thoughts on the matter Thursday.

The trademark filings was related to using the name for trading cards, other collectibles and clothing, but Brady said merchandising wasn’t the intent of the move. Brady told reporters at the Patriots facility that he is not a fan of the nickname and that he tried to gain the trademark in order to keep anyone from using it in concert with his name.

Brady said it was “unfortunate” that it looked like he was trying to block Seaver or his family from using the name.

“Lesson learned and I’ll try to do things a little different in the future,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com.

And that’s the end of the ballad of “Tom Terrific” for this offseason.