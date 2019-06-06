Tom Brady: “Unfortunate” what happened with “Tom Terrific”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Tom Brady‘s attempt to trademark the name “Tom Terrific” drew some ire from fans and former teammates of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver and Brady shared some thoughts on the matter Thursday.

The trademark filings was related to using the name for trading cards, other collectibles and clothing, but Brady said merchandising wasn’t the intent of the move. Brady told reporters at the Patriots facility that he is not a fan of the nickname and that he tried to gain the trademark in order to keep anyone from using it in concert with his name.

Brady said it was “unfortunate” that it looked like he was trying to block Seaver or his family from using the name.

“Lesson learned and I’ll try to do things a little different in the future,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com.

And that’s the end of the ballad of “Tom Terrific” for this offseason.

  1. Right…

    He tried to trademark it so HE would profit if anyone used it..not them

  2. Getting it copyrighted was a smart move because otherwise someone is going to try to make a buck putting out a Tom Terrific something or other. If he wants to clarify what he does and does not want it for one option is to give the copyright to the Seaver family to own. Or sell it to them for a dollar, whatever it takes.

  3. This is done everyday by celebs and corporations to protect their brand. Just look at the trademark the Kardashian clan has??? I’ve seen “Tom Terrific” shirts in blue and red with the number 12 on them, I’d cringe too if I was Brady. It’s not even a good nickname. Not to mention, when’s the last time anyone has thought of Tom Seaver? I haven’t in decades and I know members of his family I grew up with in Massachusetts.

  6. savagenation2011 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    I may be inclined to believe this comment if we were discussing say, Leveon Bell, or another player in the league who is clearly money first. I’m not inclined to believe it when discussing a guy who routinely takes pay cuts for the betterment of his team.

  9. Don’t see how you can copyright something so generic! Anyway Seaver in the 1960s wasn’t the original “Tom Terrific” as it was a 1950s cartoon series (which maybe where fans got the idea from). But there were probably various Toms in history across the World who got “Terrific” appended to their name as writing such alliterated monikers became popular at least as far back as late Victorian Times.

