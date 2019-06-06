Tom Brady’s lawyers aggressively pursue and defend trademark rights

AP

On Thursday, Tom Brady explained that he has sought trademark protection for the “Tom Terrific” nickname as a defensive maneuver, gobbling up the rights to the term to ensure that others won’t use it and profit from it, in relation to Brady. That’s not the only strategy that Brady’s lawyers have utilized to advance his interests.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the lawyers representing TB12, Inc., Brady’s “cutting-edge training, nutrition, apparel and lifestyle company,” sent a cease-and-desist letter earlier this year to block the use of “TB9” by Trevor Baptiste, a professional lacrosse player who wanted to place the “TB9” logo on a lacrosse stick for marketing to other lacrosse players.

Baptiste is a face-off specialist in lacrosse, and the specialized stick is more conducive to the effort to scoop the ball when put in play after a goal.

Arguing that “TB9” will cause consumer confusion, the lawyers requested on behalf of TB12 that Baptiste discontinue using the TB9 name and logo. Baptiste complied.