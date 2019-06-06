Vikings trying to get Kirk Cousins to “next level”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
Kirk Cousins has started only two playoff games, winning neither. Yet, the Vikings signed him to a three-year deal last year that made him, at the time, the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Vikings have to figure out how to get back to what they did in 2017, now with Cousins as their quarterback.

“A lot of the things we’re doing now [are] . . . to get Kirk Cousins to go to that next level to do the things he does best,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday at the Vikings charity golf outing at The Meadows at Mystic Lake, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings are expected to run more and do more play action, something Spielman said Cousins does well.

“We know what our identity is,” Spielman said. “We got away from that last year. Our identity with Coach [Mike] Zimmer and how we win games with the Minnesota Vikings is we’re going to be tough; we’re going to be physical; we’re going to play great defense; we’re going to run the ball; we’re going to set up big plays by being able to run the ball and use play action. One of the things Kirk Cousins is best at is play action, and we didn’t do that enough last year.”

Cousins threw for 4,298 yards and 30 touchdowns but committed 17 turnovers. The Vikings went 8-7-1 a year after reaching the NFC Championship Game with Case Keenum, who went 12-4 in 2017, including two postseason games.

  6. Good luck with that. I remember the times my Cowboys had him running for his life and committing countless turnovers 😂

  9. Prior to last year, Kirk Cousins had the highest play-action passer rating of all active quarterbacks (124.4). In 2017, the Vikings were second in the NFL in play action pass attempts, so it looked like a match made in heaven. Pat Shurmur was the OC in 2017 and those many play action attempts helped to maximize the strengths of Case Keenum, who had the largest career difference between play-action passer rating and non-play-action passer rating. Unfortunately, John DeFilippo came in and did the exact opposite of what Shurmur did. The Vikings were 25th in the NFL in the percentage of play action passes last year, which is absurd. The Kubiak/Stefanski offense will change this and this will be the primary way that Cousins will go to the next level.

  10. DeFilipio turned out to be the wrong fit last year. The World Class Vikings discovered the mistake and corrected quickly by firing the man, then naming Stefanski the OC and bringing in Kubiak’s team as advisors. I expect big things from the team this year and am confident they will achieve it. If Cousins doesn’t turn the ball over, he’ll be in the running for MVP. Book it.

  11. Balanced Diet, that was funny. But not as funny as when the Rams had your little QB running for his life in that divisional round loss last year. Delicious!

  12. I dunno. I kind of think when you sign a QB for that much money, shouldn’t he already be “next level?”

  14. Cousins historically has a tendency to fumble, but there’s a lot of luck involved in whether a fumble is lost or not. Last year he had nine fumbles and lost seven. In his previous three years as a starter, he averaged 10.3 fumbles and 3.7 fumbles lost a year. So he lost 78% of his fumbles last year, compared to his career average of 35%. Simple regression to the mean suggests that Cousins would lose fewer fumbles this year even if no changes were made. Improvement in the offensive line and more emphasis on running the ball will also help in lessening the number of fumbles. Also, a ridiculous number of those fumbles were returned for touchdowns last year. That is unlikely to happen again.

  16. Kirk Cousins obviously can be a very effective QB, as long as the opposition is below .500.
    And they play during the day.
    Early in the season.
    That’s their identity!

  17. elvoid says:
    June 6, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    I dunno. I kind of think when you sign a QB for that much money, shouldn’t he already be “next level?”
    _________

    Preferably, but the NFL doesn’t work that way. Was Derek Carr “next level” when he signed his contract? How about Matthew Stafford? Jimmy Garoppolo? The fact is, any starting quarterback is going to sign a big contract when the time comes. Watch what Dak Prescott gets.

  19. But we only paid him 84 million to get us 8 wins. Not like a lesser qb could do that except for maybe the year before. The rest of the team let us down not Captain Kirk. Those turnovers are caused by the kicker btw….

  22. I can’t wait to see who Zim scapegoats this season when things start to go sour again.
    I don’t believe he has the clout anymore to throw Kubiak under the bus, that’s a schism just waiting to happen.
    And I’m not sure which side of the coin Stefanski falls under, but there’s always another kicker to cut loose, or more stuffed animals to slaughter.
    Oh the Humanity!

